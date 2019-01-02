Chris Gayle is the King of the Carnival, but will that make him skinny?

On Christmas Eve, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle had a special request to Santa Claus. The swashbuckling player asked for a fat bank account and a skinny body, hoping that Santa wouldn’t mix things up like he did last year. Fair enough. We all want that. But a week later, Gayle was still in party mode. That’s right. On Christmas Eve he was with a couple of bottles of wine and a day back, he was at a club, rockin’ it away. While the club moves may have helped with his goal for a skinny body, we’re not sure if his stint at the Ultra Carnival is a good idea.

Don’t get us wrong, carnivals are fun, but they also involve a lot of eating and drinking. That won’t help with the fat, Boss! When it comes to partying, look nowhere further than Chris, because he is the ultimate king of carnivals and parties. And with the new year vibes kicking in, the Jamaican probably couldn’t resist himself. In a series of Instagram stories, the Universe Boss shared updates of how he and his daughter Blush enjoyed the carnival. The father-daughter duo had a gala time at the carnival, watching the performers dance and entertain people.

View this post on Instagram Happy 2019 😁 #UltraCarnival #StKitts A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Jan 1, 2019 at 10:42am PST

In other news, Gayle has been awarded AUS $ 300,000 in damages a year after winning a defamation case against Fairfax Media, an Australian publisher. The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Canberra Times had apparently reported that the cricketer had exposed himself to a female masseuse.