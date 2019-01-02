image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chris Gayle is the King of the Carnival, but will that make him skinny?

Cricket

Chris Gayle is the King of the Carnival, but will that make him skinny?

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 02 2019, 10.03 am
back
Chris GaylechristmasChristmas EveChristmas PartycricketsportsUltra CarnivalWest Indies
nextRishabh Pant has the last laugh in war of words, 'babysits' Tim Paine's kids
ALSO READ

Chris Gayle is a proud possessor of tons of yellow metal and we are going green in envy

Chris Gayle’s not the only one to win a defamation case, there are more

Chris Gayle wins $220k in damages from media outlet in a defamation suit