Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 11.24 am July 14 2019, 11.24 am

When we talk of Chris Gayle in India, although cricket fans know him as the West Indies legend, he is more popularly known for also being a part of the IPL team called Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Jamaican cricketer had a run-in on Saturday with his IPL team's former owner Vijay Mallya. The former had tweeted a picture of the two calling the latter a big boss and a rockstar. They met at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Gayle announced his retirement from One Day International matches after the 2019 cricket world cup. The decision was withdrawn in June when the cricketer expressed his interest in being a part of the ODIs against India in August and any possible test match as well in the future. Earlier in July, English celebrity Piers Morgan had shared the scorecard of a friendly club cricket match that he and Kevin Pietersen had been a part of. The scorecard revealed that Gayle had also been a part of the match.

