Chris Gayle parties hard in Mumbai and the police got involved!

The West Indies maybe with a busy tour of India but their most destructive batsman Chris Gayle, is busy partying and playing poker in Mumbai. The swashbuckling batsman was in town for a promo, and reportedly avoided questions related to cricket. Gayle declined his selection to the West Indies team for the ODI series against India and instead, chose to play in the Afghanistan Premier League.

Gayle may have been here to promote an online poker platform but once business wrapped up, the man went bar-hopping. So much is his popularity that he even convinced a nightclub to extend the party hours! That’s not all, Gayle was even teaching people around him to have an ‘attitude’ – something only he can do. Pictures of the West Indian with local cops is ruling social media. He plonked himself on a cop bike and flashed his pearly whites for the camera. The cops can be seen grinning but we don’t blame them for falling for Gayle’s charm.

All that, however, was overshadowed by the best part of his night. The great Brian Lara was out there too, at the same pub, shaking a leg! The night couldn’t have got any better for the guests there.