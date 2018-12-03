Chris Gayle wins $220k in damages from media outlet in a defamation suit

West Indies hitman Chris Gayle was recently awarded $220,770 in damages by an Australian court on December 3. The decision from the court comes after Gayle won a defamation case against Fairfax Media over an incident during the 2015 World Cup. Reports mentioned that Justice Lucy McCallum of New South Wales Supreme Court awarded him the amount. The case was brought up after an article was published in January 2016, where Australian news outlets alleged that the cricketer had exposed himself to a masseuse during the tournament.

The story gained a lot of attention worldwide and Gayle used it as evidence. The jury accepted it and added that Fairfax was publishing the stories out of ‘malice’. In October 2017, the jury concluded that the accusation that Gayle had exposed himself to a masseuse was false and that Fairfax could not prove the allegations as ‘substantially true.’

Gayle’s spokesperson Grant Vandenberg told media outlets that the West Indian was "vindicated today by the judge, he's already been vindicated by the jury". "All he wants to do is play cricket and he'd really, really love to come back to Australia — a country that he loves as much as anywhere — and play in the Big Bash," Vandenberg said.

