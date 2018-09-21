Chris Gayle’s daughter Kris Allyna is quite the star

The gentle giant Chris Gayle can terrorise any bowler. But that is what he does on the field. Outside the pitch, Chris performs his daddy duties with pride. The Jamaican cricketer, who often treats fans with adorable pictures of himself with his little munchkin Kris Allyna, recently took to his Instagram account to share some more pictures and videos of his daughter and we must say, little Kris is as cute as a button!

In the videos he shared on Instagram stories, the cricketer revealed that he was on his way to pick up some party animals! Who he was talking about was his wife and child. “They all here to party,” he wrote in one of the videos. But Kris was in no mood to show her face as her dad turned up late for the pick-up!

Chris Gayle has been giving fans an overdose of his daughter’s cuteness. There’s one video in which Kris Allyna is seen sitting in her toy car and another has her enjoying a lovely view. Oh, and ya, Kris Allyna has her very own car. With her initial et al.

Back in the month of April, Gayle took a break from cricket and took off on a holiday with family to Kerala. He flooded his social media with glimpses from his trip, sending fans into frenzy. Pictures of him spending some quality time with Allyna and wife Natasha were truly heart melting!