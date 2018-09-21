Chris Gayle’s grand mansion is nothing less than a paradise

Chris Gayle celebrates his birthday on Friday (September 21). The West Indies cricketer turns 39 and well, his recent Instagram posts clearly indicate that a grand party has been organised at his lavish mansion in Miami. Gayle is a party animal and we come to know that through his social media posts. He loves to travel and we won’t be wrong if we say that he is one of the most stylish cricketers.
View this post on Instagram
#ThrowbackThursday you can see the dance floor-tomorrow we all will be on that dance 💃🏻 🕺🏾floor!
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
He posted a picture on Thursday of his mansion and wrote that everyone will be on the dance floor on Friday hinting at his birthday bash. Well, his mansion is surely no less than a paradise. We digged into his Instagram and got some more pictures of his grand mansion. Believe us, the pictures will stun you.
View this post on Instagram
Day 5 Water Workout.
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
View this post on Instagram
Recovery for tonight's party at #TripleCentury #6Machine #Legacy 🍾🍾🍾🍻. Ready mi ready for round 2 👊🏿 #BeachPartyTomorrow 🏊🏾
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
The mansion has a private pool in which Gayle dips a lot of times and keeps on posting pictures from his swimming sessions. The pictures clearly prove that the pool gives a great view of Jamaica.
View this post on Instagram
#TGIF ☀️
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
The mansion also has a beautiful lawn, where we are sure a lot of parties are hosted by Gayle. Isn’t this a beautiful picture?
View this post on Instagram
..And this is the 'Hanky Panky' bed with the mirror above to watch whatever view of your choice... It's feeling a bit dent at the moment lol some guest I presume had a ball in here.. Ain't calling no names 😂😂😂 #FullJoyLife I can't wait for my friend to fly in for the Party. 🙌🏾 anyway, y'all seen enough lol.. I need a 🍺 so #TripleCentury it is tonight ✌🏿️
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
View this post on Instagram
From the pool to the strip club...if u don't have a strip club at home, U ain't a cricket 'Player' .. I always make sure my guest well entertained and feel like they are at home 😊 #LifeIsForLiving #DreamBig ✌🏿️
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on
Looks like Gayle is quite fond of himself as there are a lot of mirrors in his house. There’s one above his bed too. The first thing he sees in the morning is himself! That’s how obsessed he is with himself.
Now we simply can’t wait for the pictures from his birthday bash.