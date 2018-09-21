image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Chris Gayle’s grand mansion is nothing less than a paradise

Cricket

Chris Gayle’s grand mansion is nothing less than a paradise

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 21 2018, 6.13 pm
back
BirthdayChris GaylecrickethouseInstagramJamaicamansionsportsWest Indies
nextFollowing the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger
ALSO READ

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor’s ‘WE’ time with Taimur and Saif snapped from the balcony

Narendra Modi birthday: A cake war of sorts between UP and Surat

Narendra Modi birthday: Mallika Sherawat's 2013 birthday wish for the PM is yet to be topped