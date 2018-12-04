Chris Gayle’s not the only one to win a defamation case, there are more

We’ve all heard about the story of Chris Gayle, the fiery West Indian cricketer making a huge buck recently, thanks to him winning a defamation case. Gayle filed the case against Australia’s Fairfax Media over an alleged incident that occurred during the 2015 World Cup. An Australian court awarded him compensation worth $220,000 after Fairfax failed to prove their report of the cricketer flashing a masseuse in the dressing room.

While it is not every day that you see some sportsperson filing a defamation case against a media house, there are incidents that have occurred in the past. Many prominent sportspersons have sued media houses for publishing incorrect stories about them. Here’s a list of some of the biggest names in sports who have filed cases against media houses.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni may be Captain Cool but if he doesn’t like something he won’t show you his calmer self. That’s what happened to Zee Media Corporation and New Nation Network at the Madras Court. The Rs 100 crore defamation suit was based on the allegation that the outlets published fake news of him being linked to betting and match-fixing at the IPL.

Rafael Nadal

A French minister called Roselyne Bachelot claimed that Nadal indulged in doping but had no way to support his claim. The 16-time Grand Slam winner filed a defamation case against her and was awarded $11,800 in terms of damages.

Jason Pierre-Paul

Jason sued ESPN’s Adam Schefter for allegedly breaching his privacy when the media outlet posted his medical records. Jason had a damaged right hand after a mishap with a firework.