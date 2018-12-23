Cricket buddies Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra are enjoying the Budapest chills

Looks like everyone wants to make the most out of the Holiday season. December is the month to satiate your travel goals as the weather perfectly complements all adventures. The good old friends Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Ashish Nehra along with their gorgeous wives Sagarika Ghatge, Hazel Keech and Rushma Nehra are right now holidaying in Budapest. Pretty locations, prettier company and tons of laughter; what else do you need to make your vacation a grand one? Quite a reunion it is.

And when you are on a fun trip, Instagram updates are mandatory. Rushma and Sagarika's handles show us the fun they all are having. In fact, they went all out to try a range of local delicacies. Remember this gang's recent holiday in the Maldives as well? Looks like they are really fond of traveling with each other. If the Pre-Christmas trip is so grand, quite sure they have great plans for Christmas as well.

View this post on Instagram Winter Fun 🎄💕❄️🥂 A post shared by Rushma Nehra (@rd.nehra) on Dec 22, 2018 at 11:19am PST

Out of the trio, Yuvraj Singh has been bought by Mumbai Indians for this year's IPL while Zaheer came on board as a mentor for MI. Nehra, after a successful career, is also a mentor with Royal Challengers Bangalore. And when seniors hang out together, it's fun indeed!