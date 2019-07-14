Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 7.33 pm July 14 2019, 7.33 pm

Even though the Indian cricket team was knocked out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 on Wednesday, the fever is still on. Celebs from the tinsel town are no less fans of what is called the gentleman’s game and keep a close eye on it. Akshay Kumar is one of them. On Sunday, Khiladi Kumar was on a show at a sports network where he gave some interesting revelation about his love for the game, while his son Aarav hates it!

According to the news agency IANS, Kumar said that his son his not a fan of the game for a really weird reason. “My son isn't into cricket, but my daughter (Nitara) is. She is just six years old and loves cricket. My son hates cricket because I watch the sport a lot.” Interestingly, his daughter Nitara is a fan of the sport, unlike her brother. “But my daughter loves it when I watch (it) because then even she gets a chance to watch it,” he added.

The actor was in conversation with former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. Sharing his experience from his school days, the actor got nostalgic and said, “I played cricket for my school. Usually, players are selected for their bowling and batting skills. But I remember being taken into the team for my fielding skills. People used to say 'this boy is for fielding, he will run around and stop boundaries.”

On Sunday, he also sent his best wishes to the ISRO team and especially to the project director and the mission director of Chandrayaan-2, who are women.

Check out his tweet here:

India’s second space mission to the moon, #Chandrayaan2 is led by two women scientists of @isro , a first in India’s history! Sending my best to the rocket women and #ISRO team, more power to you! pic.twitter.com/AX6e8335YK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2019

New Zealand battles it out with England for the finals on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the multi starrer movie Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti. The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called the Mangalyaan project. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, and Taapsee Pannu among others.