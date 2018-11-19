Cricketer Kevin Pieterson expresses concern over brutal poaching of rhinos

Social activist and former England cricketer, Kevin Pieterson, has time and again expressed his interest in working for the protection of wild animals and always raised his concern over the brutal killing of endangered species. The cricketer took to his social media and shared a horrifying post about the hunting of rhinos in South-Africa for their horns.

The post had a dead rhinoceros lying with his horn chopped off, a sight that is deeply saddening and disturbing! The cricketer appealed to stop this brutality as it is badly affecting the rhino population and might end up making them extinct. In 10 years, it is estimated that more than 7,000 rhinos have been lost to poaching and the species has been hunted close to extinction.

After taking his retirement from the Cricket, Kevin Pieterson has set up a company in Sydney called SORAI (Save Our Rhino in Africa and India), which is a merchandise store, 20 percent of its profit goes in for saving rhinos. He plans to extend it in India and other places as well and has shown his keen interest in producing awareness-raising documentaries urging people to raise money for the well-being of rhinos.

We appreciate this step, Kevin!