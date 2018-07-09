Cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed after he praised Pakistan T20I triumph

Cricket is not just a game in India. It is a religion and an emotion. And if you’ve been a fan of the Indian cricket team long enough, you will know that cheering for any other team, whether they’re playing against India or not, is not a good idea. Given the sentiment, cheering for India’s arch-rivals Pakistan is an absolute NO. So when former mainstay cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised the team for a win, he was at the receiving end of hate.

Well done to Pakistan on winning the T20 series final against Australia. Great innings from Fakhar Zaman , looks a big match player.

Congratulations #PakvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

Kaif was slammed and brutally trolled on social media after the Indian cricketer praised Pakistan. India's arch-rivals had chased down a record score in the final of a T20I tri-series against Australia in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Like every ardent cricket fan and supporter, Kaif kept track of the Pakistan-Australia final in Harare. Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed a career-best 91 from 46 balls as Pakistan defeated Australia by six wickets in a record run chase to lift the tri-series trophy at the Harare Sports Club. Kaif, obviously impressed with a fine display tweeted to congratulate Pakistan, and then came the wrath.

Ye ummid nhi thi tumse jaag gya tunhara pakistani pream @MohammadKaif — Priya Prakash Varrier (@Priyavarrier08) July 8, 2018

Desh Droohi go to Pakistan and comment on them not from here ... — Mohammed (@ArshadSagari) July 9, 2018

Mr kaif why to praise Pakistan for Windows .As I don't watch there match for lAst so many years — vishalbhatia1603@gmail.com (@vishalbhatia162) July 8, 2018

Holy guacamole 😳 did he just congratulate Pakistan?😳😳 he better pack his bags🤨🤨 — Aatif_intriago (@nazir_aatif) July 8, 2018

Australia won the toss and elected to bat on a flat track in the final, posting 183 for eight in their 20 overs with the innings anchored by opener D'Arcy Short's stylish 76 from 53 balls. Pakistan was in trouble early on in their reply as they lost their first two wickets with just two runs on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Kaif, the hero of India's historic Natwest Series triumph in England 16 years ago, had last played for the country in 2006. However, he has since been active on media and often shares his views on various matches.