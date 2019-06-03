Shashi Sunny June 03 2019, 9.17 am June 03 2019, 9.17 am

Cricket, it seems is taking its toll on our young players who are finding they are losing their hair in the prime of their youth. Blame it on the stress the game puts them through, but right from our newest politician and cricketer Gautam Gambhir and the Nawab of Najafgarh Virender Sehwag to the present young lot like Amit Mehra, Stuart Binny, Hanuma Vihari all are troubled by the loss of their crowning glory.

Encouraged by the example of their seniors and word of mouth, Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny, Harshal Patel and the latest Hanuma Vihari have all sought professional help from Delhi’s well-known hair transplant surgeon Dr Arihant Surana who says that the best way to treat this problem is to go in for treatment at the first sign of balding. Hanuma Vihara, got 3000 strands grafted just last week from the hair transplant surgeon who says all the four players have had hair transplant done to rectify the problem of thinning and now sport a full head of hair. The good doctor says that besides cricketers he has been addressing hair issues for many of Delhi famous people including TV’s media personalities, socialites, industrialists and people with the country’s most famous surnames.

The number of cricketers who have suffered hair loss is an impressive list. Shane Warne has publicly lamented his hair loss and went in for a hair transplant to woo Liz Hurley. Other players who too are part of the hair-raising tale are Saurav Ganguly, Jacques Kallis, Graham Gooch, Martin Crowe, Doug Bollinger among others. Closer home, Gautam has candidly admitted in the past that the worst thing about playing cricket for a living is hair loss!