Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya may face two match ban thanks to Koffee with Karan

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves on a sticky wicket after the two appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. The two young players, who appeared on the chat show on Sunday, drew criticism for their misogynist and sexist comment on social media. The players' comments on the show didn’t go down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as they were issued show-cause notices and given 24 hours to respond to it. While Hardik was the first one to apologise, looks like the two won’t be let off easily as Committee of Administrators is planning a two ODI ban for the duo.

According to the latest developments, while speaking to reporters, Vinod Rai, chief of the Committee of Administrators revealed that he has recommended that both Hardik and Rahul be handed over two ODI bans as punishment. "I am not convinced with Hardik's explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead," Rai said to PTI.

If reports are to be believed, COA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI's legal cell and a call will be taken in coming days. "Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously, a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable," Rai added.

Talking about the player’s controversy, when Karan asked Hardik as to why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move." On the show, 25-year-old all-rounder Pandya had also boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents drew criticism. While Hardik was quick to apologise for his comments on the show, Rahul is yet to react to the controversy.

Team India is scheduled to start the three-match ODI series against the hosts Australia from January 12.