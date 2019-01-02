Daddy cool MS Dhoni spends some quality time with daughter Ziva

This festive season, a number of Indian cricketers are headed to their favourite destinations. Buddies Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, along with their wives, flew to Budapest and had great fun. MS Dhoni's idea of relaxation is different though. Seems like he chose to stay back at his Ranchi residence and rang in the new year, accompanied by wife Sakshi and little daughter Ziva. Peace over partying, is it? We also came across a handful of photos and videos of the father-daughter duo.

Nothing like a father who wants to pass on a taste of his childhood to his own child. Dhoni isn't an exception. As the two went hanging out together, Ziva obediently learned how to have fun with the sand! In the age of video and computer games, it is a delight to see kids actually going out and playing! They also had great fun in the swimming pool. Ziva's daddy's favourite doggo joined them too! We soon saw them jumping on a trampoline under the sun.

That's what good time looks like! The cricketer is soon to leave for Australia as an ODI series between India and Australia follows. Before that, devoting all his time to the family is worth it.