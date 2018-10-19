Danish Kaneria drops a shocker after years of denial

Remember Danish Kaneria? The Pakistani cricketer was going through a nice stint until he got involved in shady practices. The spinner was banned from playing cricket after being charged with spot-fixing. After years of denial, he finally confessed to his actions and tendered an apology. In his quote to PTI, he said that he made a mistake when he associated with Anu Bhatt, a bookie.

"I just want the cricket board, my fans and the Pakistani people to understand my situation and forgive me. I made a grave mistake in associating with a bookmaker (Anu Bhatt) and not reporting it to the concerned authorities and I have paid the price for it," he told PTI.

His apology, however, was met shock and betrayal from the Pakistani cricketing community. Speaking to news agencies, former Pakistan Test captain Rashid Latif said that he was gutted by the admission. “I met with the Pakistan Cricket Board officials with his case documents to convince them that he (Kaneria) should be heard by the PCB. I believed he was innocent," said Latif, adding that he felt betrayed by Kaneria.

Former player Abdul Qadir said he was shocked to hear that Kaneria had been lying for all six years to everyone. Kaneria, who is serving a life-ban admitted to his misdeeds during an interview with Al-Jazeera.