D’Arcy Short is bitten and benched!

Dogs are a man’s best friend but there are times when your bestie puts you down. Just ask D’Arcy Short, the Aussie cricketer who had to call up his mates and tell them he won’t be playing their next match, ‘coz his dog bit him’. Short will be missing out on the match between Western Australia and New South Wales set on September 18 in Perth. His dog Ralph has no clue about the damage he’s done and is probably wagging his tail every time he comes across his owner.

The bite was deep, and the left-handed batsman required stitches on his left hand. Short had made his debut for Australia in February 2018 against New Zealand. So far, he has played 3 ODIS and 10 T20s for his country.

A statement released by the Aussie sports medicine manager read, "D'Arcy had an unlucky incident two weeks ago while playing with his dog, where his hand got in the way of a dog toy and the bite caused a deep laceration to the palm of his hand.”

Though he’ll be missing out two matches, he has been up and about with his bat and will be ready for selections for the second round. According to the ICC, Short isn’t the first player to be sidelined as in 2016, Quinton de Kock twisted his knee when he was walking his dogs.