Darren Lehmann on ball tampering meeting: It’s all rubbish

Australian skipper Steve Smith, senior batsman David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned from cricket for 12 months over a ball-tampering scandal a couple of months back. Following which, former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, under the tenure of whom the scandal broke, stepped down as the head coach. Now, the latest update states that Lehmann has rubbished claims of any ‘meeting’ that was reported to have happened as a part of the ball-tampering scandal.

It was during the third Test match against South Africa that Steve, Warner and Bancroft were caught strategising about altering the conditions of the ball. Furthermore, a video of Bancroft showed the player dumping sandpaper down his trousers. Bancroft later stated that the sandpaper was used to rough up one side of the ball to get more swing.

“Cape Town has a couple of dressing rooms,” Lehmann said. “There was no ‘meeting’ as such. That’s rubbish. You can mix and mingle and there is a lunch room out the other side and there are people out the front, then there are people in the viewing room.

“It was not like that at all. There were guys just having a quick discussion and (they) just went with it. It wasn’t all of us either. It was just a couple of guys having a chat and just doing it. It was disappointing that it happened like that. You wouldn’t know what they were chatting about,” he cleared.

Lehmann also called his tenure with Australia ‘the best job in the world’ and expressed his desire to give coaching another shot in the future.