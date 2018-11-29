David Warner, Steve Smith to be ‘carefully re-integrated’ to Aussie squad

Australia’s Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner have been off the pitch for a while now. All three players are serving a 12-month ban after their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal. With their suspension nearing an end, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer told the media that there needs to be a careful ‘reintegration process’ before they join the team. Cricket Australia recently decided to uphold the one-year suspension of the trio. This means that they’ll be eligible for the national team in a span of four months.

"There's going to be a process for the boys to come back and it is really important we start working on that process from now," said Langer, who became coach after Darren Lehmann left the job following the ball tampering incident.

Recently, Smith was spotted having breakfast with Langer and was reported to have faced Aussie bowlers at the nets in Sydney, before the match against India. "It's nice to have Davey in and Steve had a hit yesterday, I had breakfast with him on Monday morning and I caught up with Davey for a couple of hours that afternoon as well,” Langer was quoted as saying by media outlets.

Lehmann added that it is not fair to just say ‘right they’re back’ as he thinks it will not be “fair on the team, it's not fair on everyone.”