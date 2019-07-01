Australian Batsman David Warner is now the proud father of not two, but three daughters. It seems the blessed couple was prepared for this as they've picked a name for her as well. Their daughter, Isla Rose Warner, was born late on a Sunday night in London. In the picture shared by David Warner, both his daughters Indie Rae and Ivy Rae are sitting on the arms of a couch next to their mother Candice who is dressed in a hospital gown holding the newborn who has her eyes aimed at the camera directly.
We welcomed our newest family member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30pm late last night. @candywarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon. #prouddad
Candice Warner stated that she felt this would be the start of a better year for the family considering the previous year. David Warner was made to stand down from the Australian cricket team last year and given a 12-month ban after he was found to be involved in a ball-tampering scam. This was followed by two miscarriages suffered by Candice Warner. They had announced the pregnancy on New Year's Eve stating that their family of four was going to be a family of five very soon. The pregnancy seems to have been planned and taken care of as such that David Warner will not be missing any upcoming matches.
The 2019 Cricket World Cup is his first tournament since the ban. He has made a powerful comeback, being the top scorer of the entire tournament. David Warner has scored 516 runs over a course of eight matches helping his team be the first to be qualified for the semi-finals. The team is currently on a week long break until their last match before the semi-finals against South Africa in Manchester. He will be flying directly to Manchester from London to rejoin his team there.Read More