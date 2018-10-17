Deepak Chahar's Agra residence broken into, but all is well

Cricketer Deepak Chahar has been on cloud nine ever since his smashing ODI debut in Asia Cup 2018. However, a recent incident at his resident may tamper his excitement. 6 men barged into his Agra residence with a motive of theft. As per the latest reports, the incident took place when his mother was all alone in his house. They even managed to cut off the CCTV wire and had planned everything. Much to their dismay, Deepak’s mother managed to raise an alarm on time alerting burglars who then escaped without looting anything.

A police complaint wasn’t registered by Chahar’s family, however, the men in uniform were asked to bust this gang. Shahganj police took quick action and arrested the men who are identified as Rupkishore, Rajkumar, Vijay Kushwaha, Dasrath, Deendayal and Rakesh. Reports suggest that these men were defaulters and were wanted in many theft cases. They have now been charged under IPC section 412.

Shahganj SHO Prem Niwas Sharma quoted to Times of India, “The gang had conducted a recce prior to executing the burglary attempt. The gang was actively involved in at least nine break-in and theft cases reported in Jagdispura police jurisdiction."

Apart from this, the police managed to recover two pistols, an autorickshaw and five monitors from the thieves.

