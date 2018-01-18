Despite bad times in SA, Kohli named ICC cricketer of the year

Here’s something to cheer you up – Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has won the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being announced as the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the year for 2017. ICC also chose Kohli to captain the Test and ODI Teams of the Year. When India is losing in South Africa, Kohli still seems to be soaring.

Playing his first few international games after his wedding with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli didn’t expect this after his honeymoon. India lost two test matches against South Africa in the 3-match series. If not a white wash, the Indian side has definitely lost the test series.

However, this didn’t affect Kohli’s accolades. In the qualifying period for the ICC awards - September 2016 to September 2017, Kohli scored 2203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 and eight centuries. He even scored 1818 ODI runs at an average of 82.63 with seven tons. Kohli further scored 299 runs in the T20 format, with a strike rate of 153.

"It means a lot to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year," Kohli said. "I won that back in 2012 also but it's the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it's a huge honour for me. It's probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special,” Kohli said.

"Last time it was Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and this time I'm getting it, so I'm really really honoured and I'd like to thank the ICC for recognising all the hard work that we all put in for our respective sides and I want to congratulate all the other winners also," the cricketer added.