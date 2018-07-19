Dhoni retirement: Here’s what we think the former skipper may have ‘taken the ball’ for

When MS Dhoni asked the umpire for the match ball at the end third ODI against England, little did he know that he’d spark off a mega-debate on social media. We can’t blame fans for speculating of course, because the last time Dhoni pulled off that stunt, he ended up quitting Test cricket. With the rumours hitting a peak, India coach Ravi Shastri spoke up on the issue.

"That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere," Ravi Shastri told NDTV, adding that the former India captain took the ball to show it to bowling coach Bharat Arun. “He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like," Shastri was quoted as saying. The India coach cleared the rumours saying he wanted Arun to observe the ball after it was bowled with for about 45 overs.

When Dhoni took the match ball after his last Test, he possibly wanted to keep it as a memorabilia. We’ve seen many sportsmen do it. Bowlers hauling five wickets or hat-tricks in a match have often taken home the match ball. Footballers ask for the ball after hat-tricks or cup games as well. Dhoni has had an illustrious career, but his recent performances have come under scrutiny from the public.

We’re sure that the man who won us the World Cup in 2011 will bounce back and once Bharat is done with his observations, he might just keep the ball with him, as a reminder to perform better.