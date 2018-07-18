Dhoni sparks retirement rumours as he takes the match ball

Speculations over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement reached a crescendo when the former India captain was seen asking for the match ball after the end of the third ODI against England. The last time Dhoni asked for the match ball was when he announced retirement from Test cricket. The memory is still fresh among fans who speculated about Dhoni calling it an end to his ODI run.

Here's the video of the MS Dhoni taking the ball from umpires after the game. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/C14FwhCwfq — Sai Kishore (@KSKishore537) July 17, 2018

A video of Dhoni asking for the match ball has gone viral online and fans are divided on the significance of the move. While some believe that a retirement announcement is due soon, others are skeptical. Dhoni’s recent performances have been criticized in the second ODI even though the hosts dominated the field in all aspects.

At the second ODI against England, Dhoni had surpassed the 10,000 run milestone albeit with a very slow run rate. The wicket-keeper criticized for his 59-ball-37 as India scored 236 in the span of 50 overs. Fans booed and got restless as Dhoni failed to score at a steady pace. Even as he was supplied with energy drinks and a change of bat, Dhoni failed to pick up the pace and perished soon.

At the third match, Dhoni fared better, but even then he couldn’t push the innings and was eventually dismissed after scoring 42 runs off 66 balls.

