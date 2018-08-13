Did Sania Mirza marry Shoaib Malik to foster Indo-Pak relations? Here’s her reply

Tennis ace Sania Mirza is glowing bright as she is all set to welcome her first child with Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. Their love story has been riddled with numerous question marks and criticism as Sania is an Indian sports player while Shoaib represents Pakistan in the field of cricket. However, she has braved all odds so far and put up a courageous stance to anybody who questioned her identity.

Now, in a no holds barred chat with HT Brunch, the actress comfortably responded to questions around the future and identity of their baby and also if her marriage was to foster Indo-Pak relationship. Says Sania, “A lot of people have this notion that Shoaib and I got married to unite the two countries. That is not true. Whenever I have been to Pakistan – and I go once every year to meet my in-laws – the love that I get there is immense.”

She adds, “The whole country calls me ‘bhabhi’, and they give me so much respect. I also know that that love is not necessarily for me, it is for my husband who has been cricket captain and what he means to everyone there. The respect they have for him transcends to the respect for me… Just like when Shoaib comes here, and he gets the love and respect of our countrymen.”

As she gets quizzed about her yet-to-be born baby earning the tag of an India-Pakistan child, she dismisses the talk by saying, “Tags are a part of being a public figure. I play for my country, my family, for myself, and so does my husband. We are aware of the responsibilities we carry, but we do not take these tags seriously. They may make for a good headline, but don’t mean anything to us at home!”

She even asserted that neither she nor her husband are concerned about the gender of their child and when asked if her child will be an Indian or Pakistani, she said, “This is something we’ll decide later. It could just be a third country, you know!”