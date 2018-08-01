Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika gets possessive over Hardik Pandya's first love

As team India locks horns with team England in the first test match being played in Edgbaston, cricketer Hardik Pandya has gone all out to confess about his first love in public. Sadly, neither Elli Avram nor Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who he was linked to are a part of this confession. Rather, it’s his teammate and Indian wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik, who has stolen his heart. The confession has left everyone shocked including Dinesh’s wife Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik who are currently in London with the team are having a blast. The 24-year-old Indian all-rounder took to Instagram and shard a picture of him posing with Dinesh with the caption, “My no.1 love” with a heart emoticon. Karthik’s wife Dipika, Indian squash player was quick to respond with a rather possessive comment. “Clearly, I’ve been replaced!! Thanks guys…,” she commented.

In a recent interview, Hardik had revealed that of all the players in the Indian cricket team, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul, are his good friends and he likes spending time with the two. And of course, the strong between these men is quite strong, going the picture. Poor Dipika!

Interestingly, Dinesh is making a comeback to the test squad after 11 years to play a full-fledged series as he had last played in a series in 2007. Since MS Dhoni has retired from Test matches and Wriddhiman Saha is undergoing a surgery for his longtime injury, Dinesh made it to the team as a first choice wicket-keeper.