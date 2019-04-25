DJ Bravo's new version of the Champion songs is for all the Super Cubs of Chennai Super Kings

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 11.09 am April 25 2019, 11.09 am

In 2016, a song, Champion, broke the internet not because it was sung by a famous singer, but by the West Indies cricketer, Dwayne Bravo AKA DJ Bravo. It was an appreciation song for all the champions around the world, particularly the Africans who have achieved a lot of success and fame in their life due to their hard work. It not only celebrates the West Indian Cricketers like Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Sir Vivian Richards etc., but also other iconic personalities like Serena Williams, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama.

Interestingly, the champion song became such a craze that it became a victory song for the West Indies. Whenever their team won a match, they celebrated with this song. A video of Bravo, celebrating with his teammates also went viral when in 2016 West Indies won the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final over India by 7 wickets. Well, now this anthem has got a little makeover. Recently, the all-rounder, took to his Instagram to share with his fans the new rendition of the Champion song to commemorate his love for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

Check out Bravo's post here:

Dj Bravo shared the video and a few snaps from the recording studio with a message, “for the love of Super cups”, tagging his CSK team Mates. With this version of the song, he has created a Champion song for the kids, the Super Cubs, of his fellow teammates. The song has the names of the children of the cricketers, eg, Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina etc.

Check out Bravo's post here:

Chennai Super Kings stand at the top of the IPL table with 11 points. They won the last match by 6 wickets on Tuesday, April 23 against Sun Risers Hyderabad. The next match, CSK vs MI, which is coming up on April 26 is going to be a power packed and an exciting one. Mumbai Indians which stands third at the IPL table lost the last match against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.