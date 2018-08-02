Double burn! Virat Kohli gives Joe Root a taste of his own medicine

Virat Kohli just upped the intensity of the ongoing Test match between India and England when he mocked the English keeper after dismissing him. Kohli caught Joe Root in the middle of the pitch and aimed a sharp throw to the stumps. Root was run out at 80, and Kohli gave it back to his opponent with a celebratory ‘mic drop.’

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with a teammate the dismissal of England's cricket captain Joe Root during the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Root had made a similar gesture at the last ODI against India after England had sealed the series. While Root said his version of ‘mic drop’ was the most embarrassing thing he ever did, Kohli could be facing trouble for his antics.

Twitter/Bet365

The Indian captain was seen mouthing something in Root’s direction as he walked back to the pavilion. Media reports claim that his comments may have included a bit of swearing and with the International Cricket Council tightening the noose on players behaviour, Kohli could be handed a disciplinary charge.

England's cricket captain Joe Root is run-out during the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Being cool about the incident, England’s Keaton Jennings told reporters at the post-match conference, “Everybody is entitled to celebrate how they want to. That’s how he celebrated and that’s cool.” England had started the day steadily but following Root’s demise, their batting order collapsed and the hosts ended the day with 285 runs on board with the loss of nine wickets.