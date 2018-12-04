Dwayne Bravo’s pre-wicket celebration has gone viral and we aren’t complaining

The current season of T10 Cricket League recently came to an end with lots of records and fun. In its third playoffs match, the Maratha Arabians and Bengal Tigers clashed for the third place in the league, in which the Bengal Tigers bagged the third place in this year’s edition after beating Maratha Arabians by six wickets. While the match witnessed a lot of memorable performances from both the teams, it also had its fair share of epic moments.

Dwayne Bravo’s pre-wicket celebration being the best one. Dwayne Bravo apart from his cricketing skills is also known for his entertaining antics. His Caribbean moves are one to be reckoned with but this particular one shows a rather different (Or should we say fowl) side to him.

It all started when Bravo was bowling the 9th over of the first innings at the opponent’s batsman, Mohammad Nabi with the Tigers scoring 116/6 while chasing a target of 122 runs. During the fifth ball of the match, Bravo, who is known for his hard-hitting bowling, bowled at a slower pace which Nabi tried to pull away and he rather ended up mistiming the shot as the ball raised in the air for the Bravo to take a comfortable catch. However, the legend, Bravo, started celebrating the pre-wicket before he actually grabbed the catch. Although his team, Maratha Arabians couldn’t make it to the finals they played an adventurous final against the Bengal Tigers.

The video has made its way to the internet and we can’t get over Bravo’s enthusiasm!