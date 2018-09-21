England's star woman cricketer Isa Guha gets hitched!

Former cricketer, Isa Guha, is taken. The lady tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Thomas at the Carbis Bay in Cornwall in UK.

Guha, who played as a right arm fast blower in 8 Tests, 83 ODIs and 22 Twenty20 internationals for England, posted photos from her wedding on social media on Thursday. An Indian by origin, Guha, made her international debut when she was mere 16 against Scotland in an ODI in 2001. Well for the uninitiated, she played her first match against India in 2002.

Talking about Guha’s achievement, the former world No. 1 bowler’s biggest acclaim came in the year 2007-2008 in the Ashes series where her 9-wicket match haul in the Bowral Test helped England to retain its position. She also witnessed super success when England women’s team lifted the winning trophy in 2009 in Australia.

Guha retired from international cricket in 2012 with 148 wickets. Well, it is good to know that the lady has finally found her soul mate and is happily ever after for her. Congratulations to the couple!

Stay tuned to in.com for latest updates on many topics across genres.