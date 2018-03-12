Ex-England captains photo in towel causes turmoil on social media. Is that Putin, asks Twitter

Jos Buttler, England’s wicketkeeper-batsman on Monday, February 26 had fans from around the globe in splits as he posted an image of former England captain Nasser Hussain taking a stroll on the streets, sporting only a towel. The image was an on the spot hit on Twitter with followers expressing their disbelief with some even confusing the cricketer with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Buttler appeared to be in a playful temper captioning the image, “Does anybody recognise this former England captain?” and tagging former England cricketers Ian Ward and David Lloyd in his put up.

Am i the only who wrongly identified him as Vladimir Putin😅 — Prem (@imprem02) February 26, 2018

😂 Nasser Hussain or Russian President 😂 — PV (@DirPrasanna) February 26, 2018

Whereas some followers on Twitter have been left in stitches with the candid pic of Hussain, others thought he bore numerous resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

England is currently playing the New Zealand and is already one match down against the black caps. Speaking to SkySports, Hussain criticised England captain Eoin Morgan for making some poor decisions during New Zealand’s chase.

“I am a big fan of Morgan’s captaincy but there was risk-free cricket going on in the middle. (Taylor and Latham) just nudged the ball off-side, leg-side and just took the runs on offer. There were too many singles and at no stage did Morgan bring anyone in,” said the former England skipper after New Zealand’s three-wicket win.

Adding on, he said, “You get wickets two ways, either by bowling the absolute jaffer that pitches leg and hits off or by bowling dot and building pressure. I thought Morgan got it wrong in that partnership.”