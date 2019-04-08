Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gully cricket in Jaipur

Abhishek Singh April 08 2019, 6.01 pm April 08 2019, 6.01 pm

The Indian Premier League is one of the most followed T20 cricket leagues of the world. Star players from around the globe and from the domestic arena battle it out to win the trophy for their respective teams. While players like Chris Gayle, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steven Smith are a hit on the pitch, former players who have turned experts at the IPL are hit off the pitch and looks like former Australian spearhead Bret Lee is bit by the gully cricket bug.

Brett Lee who retired from international cricket couple of years ago has turned cricket expert these days. In the ongoing IPL 2019, we see him as a special cricket guru on the Star Sports Select Dugout Expert. In.com has exclusively obtained footage of Binga playing gully cricket in Jaipur while he was there to attend the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash. Taking time out from his schedule, Brett Lee played the local sport on Jaipur’s streets with a few kids.

Lee, who is known for his skills with the ball, decided to ditch it and showed off his batting abilities. Binga isn’t the only international player who has taken to playing Gully cricket while in India. We also recently saw Sri Lankan legend Kumara Sangakkara playing gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai.

Besides binging on local food, these foreign players seem to be having a field day with the local version of the game as well.