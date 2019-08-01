Onkar Kulkarni August 01 2019, 2.57 pm August 01 2019, 2.57 pm

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s picture from the India Vs England World Cup match (Jun 30) played at Birmingham became viral. The picture depicted the cricketer spitting blood, as he sucked on to his bleeding thumb post an injury during the game. While the incident grabbed headlines with Dhoni being dubbed as a hero for taking the game ahead albeit of wounding himself, the news is that this is not the only injury that Dhoni battled during the ICC World Cup 2019.

A source informs that apart from the thumb, the cricketer also ended up hurting another finger during the match. Sharing more details on the same, a source informs in.com, “Dhoni has injured a finger during India Vs England match. However, he continued to be in the game even after the injury. The intensity of the damage is so high that it is speculated to be a hairline fracture. It’s hurting the former captain of India so much that he cannot even close his fist.”

Interestingly, even after suffering the heavy-duty injury, Dhoni has preferred to keep it tight-lipped. Sharing the reason, the source adds, “Dhoni wants to keep this injury a big secret. He doesn’t want any fuss around it. In fact, he has not even got it scanned by the doctors in order to avoid the beans getting spilt. The big reason behind this being the upcoming Territorial Army.”

Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, had made this commitment even before the Cricket World Cup 2019. “He doesn’t want the injury to get officially detected for obvious reasons, as he doesn’t want to get disqualified for training,” informs the source. India's tour of the West Indies will begin with a three-match T20I series starting August 3. The teams will then play three ODIs and two Test matches between August 8 - August 30.