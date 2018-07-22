EXCLUSIVE: MS Dhoni kills retirement rumours in style

Retirement? What retirement? That's what MS Dhoni seems to be wanting to tell the world as he made his way to the football pitch on a slow Sunday evening. MS joined the All Stars team for a game and not only did he kill it with tactical moves, what healso killed was retirement rumours. The relaxed Dhoni looked at ease as he readied to take on some of Bollywood's best footballers. The former Indian captain was joined by All Stars FC manager Bunty Walia, Aparshakti Khurana, Armaan Jain, Bollywood newbie Ishaan Khattar and his director Shashank Khaitan. All Stars' lead players and regulars on the pitch, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were missing this Sunday as they're both out of town. Dhoni was seen sharing some secrets with Ishaan. We are keen to know what he told him.