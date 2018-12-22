image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Fan tweets to Anil Kumble from the same flight, his gesture is worth an applause

Cricket

Fan tweets to Anil Kumble from the same flight, his gesture is worth an applause

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 22 2018, 8.20 pm
back
Anil KumblecricketsportsTeam India
nextMS Dhoni's video with his little fan is winning hearts for all the right reasons
ALSO READ

Leaked email reveals Captain Virat Kohli responsible for coach Anil Kumble’s ouster

Anil Kumble turns 48 with unique wishes from his teammates

Anil Kumble shares a flight with a fan and she's clean bowled!