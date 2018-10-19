Fans shocked as Pakistan’s Azhar Ali commits hara-kiri on field!

There’s a lot that can go wrong when you’re playing an intense Test match against one of the best teams in the world. Miss-hits, run outs, dropped catches, collisions…they’ve all happened in cricket. The list, now, has a new addition: being dismissed for not paying attention! Just when you thought that Sarfraz Ahmed saved Pakistan with his outstanding knock of 94, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq gave us a look at a remarkable dismissal.

Ali edged a delivery from Australia’s Peter Siddle, and the ball rolled towards third-man. While the ball headed towards the boundary, the two batsmen failed to do what all cricket coaches drill into youngsters: Never take your eyes off the ball! The ball lost momentum and stopped short of the ropes. It was not a boundary. Meanwhile, Ali and Shafiq were standing in the middle of the pitch, having a nice little chat, clueless that Mitchell Starc gave chase and threw the ball back to Tim Paine. The keeper quickly knocked off the bails, shocking Ali and the non-striker.

What a stupidity by Sr Batsman @AzharAli_ , atleast he must have eye on ball whether its cross the rope or not. #PAKvsAUS — Amjad Gondal (@ai_gondal) October 18, 2018

Unbelievable. 😳



Azhar Ali run out whilst chatting with Shafiq in the middle, thinking he's hit a four. Except he didn't. Dumb and dumber.



Easily the stupidest piece of cricket I've ever seen in 35 years of watching and playing cricket.



Pakistan bloody Zindabad.#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/nhFgRoq2aw — Abu Eesa Niamatullah (@Niamatullah) October 18, 2018

So foolish and blunderous of Azhar Ali the most experienced batsman to get out like this. This should not become a turning point. — Akbar Ali Sayani (@sayani_akbar) October 18, 2018

The Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur, could be seen shaking his head, completely flabbergasted. We can’t blame him, coz the batsman not only dug his own grave, but he also jumped into his own coffin! Fans couldn’t believe what they saw and took to twitter vent out.