Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2018 because of a lower-back injury he picked up on Wednesday, during India’s match against Pakistan. Soon after fans learnt about his injury, they showered him with love and get well soon messages. The all-rounder, on the other hand, made sure that his fans are updated regarding the situation and took to his Instagram account with promise to bounce back stronger.

Thanking fans for their support, the cricketer shared an emotional message on his Instagram feed on Thursday, promising to keep them up to date on his recovery.

The player had an awkward fall while bowling during the India vs Pakistan match and was provided with immediate attention from Indian group physio. Minutes later, he was taken to the hospital.

Besides, Pandya, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and appropriate-arm pacer Shardul Thakur have also been ruled out of the match. While Axar will be replaced by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Siddharth Kaul will clinch the spot of Shardul.

After defeating Pakistan, India will now clash against Bangladesh in their first super four match in Dubai.