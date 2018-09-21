image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger

Cricket

Following the injury, Hardik Pandya promises to bounce back stronger

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 21 2018, 5.50 pm
back
Asia Cup 2018Axar PatelcricketHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaShardul ThakurSiddharth Kaulsports
nextAsia Cup 2018: Ayesha Mukherjee and Ritika Sajdeh play perfect WAGS
ALSO READ

Team India celebrates victory over Pakistan in style

India vs Pakistan: India faces the heat in Dubai, quite literally

MS is Dhonning the captain cap, but only for this special squad