Former cricketer Imran Khan falls in the controversial mud, courtesy ex-wife Reham Khan

Controversies are part and parcel of a celebrity’s life. Be it a Bollywood celeb or a sportsperson, they all have got a bitter taste of the same at some point in their lives. Looks like former cricketer and now a politician, Imran Khan is the latest who has landed in a controversial pit.

The e-version of the autobiographical book of Reham Khan (former wife of Imran) was finally released on Amazon Kindle and the leaked excerpts from the book created massive controversy. In yet another startling revelation, Reham in her book has claimed that Imran had five illegitimate children, some of whom were Indian.

As per the book, Rehan claims that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief confided to her about his “illegitimate” children after their marriage in 2015. Imran allegedly made the remarks while discussing Tyrian White, the daughter he had with now deceased American heiress Sita White. Reham has quoted Imran as saying, “You know she isn’t the only one I have… There are 5 in total, that I know of”.

With this, now let us take you back in time. The former cricketer not only was a master on the field as there were rumours that he had his heart set on Bollywood beauties too. Among many, the one name which popped was veteran actress, Zeenat Aman. Sparks flew when they met during one of Pakistan's tours of India in the 70s. And there were instances when his friends pulled his leg over his output on the field the next day.

(Image credits: Pinterest)