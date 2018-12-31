Former English skipper Andrew Strauss's wife Ruth Strauss loses the battle to cancer

Former England cricket team’s captain Andrew Strauss’ wife on Friday passed away a battling a rare form of lung cancer. The 46-year-old breathed her last in her native country, Australia. The couple who was married for 15 years had two kids ages 13 and 10. Ruth was diagnosed with cancer during the Ashes in December 2017. Earlier this year, Andrew, who was director of the national side, stepped down from his position following as a part of a compassionate leave.

A statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board, on behalf of the Strauss family, read, “Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly. Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments. We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to those that have helped with her treatment over the last 12 months, in particular, the wonderful team at University College Hospital in London. Ruth desperately wanted to help those affected by this terrible disease and we will be launching a foundation in due course to raise much-needed funds to aid research and also to offer support to patients and their families."

Former players like Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara and Mushtaq Ahmed took to Twitter and shared their condolences with the Strauss family.

TWOLIDAY OVER to say that I’m absolutely gutted for the Strauss family. Ruth was kind, generous & only thought about others. Jess & I been thinking about them all eve and all morning. So sorry, Straussy! 😢 It puts life into perspective in a BIG way! #RIPRuth — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 29, 2018

Tragic news about the passing Of Ruth Strauss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Andrew and their family in this time of sorrow. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) December 29, 2018

Straussy, my brother & friend, no words are enough but my heart and prayers goes to you, your family & friends at this difficult time. Stay strong. With much love and prayers! إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/kK9C3BZRhd — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) December 29, 2018

Our sympathies to the grieving family.