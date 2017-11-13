Former Pak skipper Wasim Akram lashes out at ICC

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Wasim Akram on Friday hit out hard at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) over its inability to pursue the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a bilateral series with Pakistan. The sultan of swing who terrified all batsman during his days said that it is very unfortunate that young cricketers from Pakistan and India are unable to play against each other.

“I don't think ICC has the power to pursue BCCI, but again I have always said people-to-people contact is necessary. Politics and sport should be kept separate," Akram told Geo TV. Last time the two arch rivals clashed was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finals where Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs to lift the trophy.

India and Pakistan indulged in a bilateral cricket series for the last time in 2012-13. The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take part in six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. The series never saw the light of the day. The BCCI kept on waiting for a clearance from the Indian government over the fate but the answer was always a strict no, as long as the tensions in the border continued.

Wasim Akram also explained how any Pak-India match is much more exciting than the Ashes series which is the only rivalry series left. “A Pakistan-India match is more fun to watch than the Ashes. Twenty million people watch the Ashes while a Pakistan-India match is watched by a billion people,” emphasized Akram, who took 502 wickets from 356 ODIs.