Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar trolled for praising team India's victory

India and Pakistan are arch-rivals and their sweet-sour, love-hate relationship has been there for decades now. The same can be witnessed when the two countries are pitted against each on the field of cricket. But over the years, the rivalry off field has mellowed down and players now compliment each other for their respective victories. But looks like the players who compliment their counterpart face criticism from their fellow countrymen and Shoaib Akhtar was the latest victim.

Team India’s recent defeated England in the third T20 international at Bristol, resulting in India’s victory in the three match series. Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, took to Twitter and applauded Team India and Rohit Sharma's valiant efforts in the match. In the same tweet he also complimented Pakistan for their thriller win over Australia.

Pakistan beats Australia in a thriller & now in decider Hindustan beats England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 comprehensively that goes to shows that subcontinent teams are so well equipped in shorter format ..

But outstanding innings by Rohit Sharma..

3 hundred in T20 is something else . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 8, 2018

But looks like praising India didn’t go down well with few fans of his and the former Pakistan speedster was trolled ruthlessly for praising India and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif was slammed and brutally trolled on social media after the Indian cricketer praised Pakistan. India's arch-rival had chased down a record score in the final of a T20I tri-series against Australia in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Well done to Pakistan on winning the T20 series final against Australia. Great innings from Fakhar Zaman , looks a big match player.

Congratulations #PakvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

Well, we say, fans should be sporty in nature just like the players and should avoid trolling the players for cheering others.