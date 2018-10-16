Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya under ICC radar, charged for corruption

Corruption has spared no field and it is rearing its ugly head in cricket again. Tons of stories of cricketers being corrupt make it to the headlines and now, Sanath Jayasuriya is the subject of these damning allegations. The former Sri Lankan captain has been charged for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code.

Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged on two counts. He has apparently breached article 2.4.6 v of the anti-corruption code of conduct by being uncooperative with the investigation being carried out by Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). He is also facing charges for breaching article 2.4.7 which concerns obstructing and delaying any investigation carried out by ACU. This is also with regards to tampering with or destroying any documentation that can serve as an evidence for further investigation.

The Former cricketer came under ICC radar last year for a few incidents that took place while he held the position of Chairman of the selectors. The concerns revolve around the five-match series fought between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in November last year. The latter won the game despite Sri Lanka setting a 301-run target.

Reports also claim that Jayasuriya refused to hand over his phone to ACU when asked, which again is a breach of the anti-corruption code. He has now been given 14 days to respond to these charges.