Four U19 Indian players make it big at IPL auctions; KKR bags three

The Indian Premier League has entered its 11th year and the tournament has just got bigger with each passing season. Needless to say, one of the most sort after cricket event in the country is the IPL auction which has been a ground for many young talents in the country to come in the limelight and make it big thereon. This year, 581 players went down the hammer at the auctions in Bengaluru and a major focus was on the ongoing U19 World Cup players, especially from India.

U19 captain Prithvi Shaw, Shubhman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkotti are some of the names which have come up recently for their performance during the U19 World Cup and the domestic trophies. It was no surprise that all four of them have made it to the IPL 2018 with Prithvi Shaw, Shubhman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkotti being sold on the very first day.

Shubhman Gill, Shivam Mavi, and Kamlesh Nagarkotti have all been picked up by KKR and it seems that owner Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is on a hunt for young talents. The three-star performers have good statistics so far and have proved their mantle in the ongoing World Cup. Gill who is an opening batsman and plays first-class cricket for Punjab was sold for Rs 1.8 crore. Although Gill has no experience in the T-20 format, his form has been promising. He was also the highest scorer during the ODI series against England in early 2017.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the fast bowler from Rajasthan had impressed the franchise owners long back with his constant performance and everyone during the auction seemed keen to pick Kamlesh. After a long bid, KKR emerged victorious taking his price to Rs 3.2 crore from his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Another fast bowler, Shivam Mavi hailing from Uttar Pradesh has also made it to KKR for Rs 3 crore. He has been in tremendous form in New Zealand taking five wickets in three group matches. Well, it seems KKR is focusing on having a rock solid bowling attack. The SRK owned franchise has also purchased a lot of other young talents including Cameron Delport, Rinku Singh, Apoorv Wankhade and Ishank Jaggi

Prithvi Shaw, the Indian captain of the U19 team, is currently leading the boys at the world cup in New Zealand. The right-hand opening batsman was lifted by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore and his career graph shows that the youngster has five centuries in seven first-class games including one on his Ranji debut and another in his maiden Duleep Trophy game. Shaw was also Mumbai’s second-highest scorer in the 2017-18 Ranji season with 537 runs in six matches at an average of 48.81.