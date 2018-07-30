From 'Kaptaan' to Pakistan's Prime Ministerial candidate, here’s a look at Imran Khan’s journey

Imran Khan, the Pakistan cricket legend who turned to politics, has just won the elections and has got a step closer to becoming the prime minister of the country. But victory did not come easy. For a long time, Imran was considered as someone who entered politics but could not use his non-political fame to gain ground in his political career.

FILE - In this May 10, 1995 file photo, supporters of former Pakistani cricketer-cum-politician Imran Khan, shower rose petals at Taxila near Islamabad. He won the cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992 when the country's prime minister was Nawaz Sharif. Twenty six years later the charismatic Imran Khan is all set to become the first cricketer in the world to be elected as a country's prime minister in Wednesday, July 25, 2018 elections. (AP Photo/B.K.Bangash, File)

A founder, and member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran had won nearly half of the votes and held a significant lead over his rivals. He declared his victory in a speech on July 26. A graduate of Oxford University, Khan will become the second sports star in history to take over his country’s government, after George Weah, one of Africa’s best footballers.

Prior to the start of his political career, Imran was one of the best fast bowlers from Pakistan. His blistering pace and aggression was revered by pundits and he gradually went on to become one of the best all-rounders in the world. He led his team to their maiden World Cup victory in 1992, and is still known by many as Kaptaan, per reports.

Imran had married British heiress Jemina Goldsmith in 1995 but the couple split in 2004. This was followed by a yearlong marriage to Reham Khan in 2014. In 2018, Khan married his spiritual adviser, Bushra Manika.

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, addresses supporters during an election campaign in Lahore, Pakistan. As Pakistanis prepare to make history on Wednesday by electing a third consecutive civilian government, rights activists, analysts and even some candidates say the campaign has been among the country's dirtiest imperiling the country's democratic future. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

When Imran finally takes oath as the PM of Pakistan, he will have to face an uphill task of juggling the country’s economic situation, curb corruption, and also balance an increasingly tense relations with Washington.