Gautam Gambhir announces retirement after an impressive cricket career of 15 years

Dear cricket fans, here is a news you all would really not like to welcome. One of India’s best openers - Gautam Gambhir, on December 4, announced his retirement from the Indian cricket team. Gautam took to his social media accounts and released the news via an 11 minutes emotional video. “The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life,” wrote Gautam in his Twitter post.

Gambhir’s cricketing career went through about 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 internationals for the Indian cricket team. During his IPL journey, he also captained teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Daredevils. Gautam had a huge contribution in India’s successful campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup, where he was among the top scorers.

The one hero of Indian cricket who deserved much better treatment. A hero without whom our dream of cricket world cup couldn't come true. You are champion Gauti, and will always remain one! #ThankYouGambhir https://t.co/6uiPg2otlU — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) December 4, 2018

Top scorer in big nights 2011 WC Final & 2007 T20WC Final 5 100s in 5 consecutive tests n became No1 in world 2 time ipl winning captain Moreover he's gud human ❤️ Achieved everything, well done n good luck for second innings @GautamGambhir 🏏 #ThankYouGambhir ❤️❤️😭 love u pic.twitter.com/KURBnrMHk9 — Yash (@Yaseen8H) December 4, 2018

Gambhir’s retirement news obviously disappointed all the Gautam Gambhir fans. However, as a tribute to his impressive and iconic cricketing career, the Twitteratis trended a special tag for Gambhir that read #ThankYouGambhir. Also, we wonder, will Gambhir finally make his way to politics? (Keeping his interest for the same in mind). Only time will tell.