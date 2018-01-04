Gautam Gambhir dropped as KKR captain for IPL Season XI

Gautam Gambhir is going through a rough phase. Besides not being selected for the India team, it looks like the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to drop him as their captain for the next IPL season. Meanwhile, West Indies sensation and all-rounder Sunil Narine is the first choice for retention among Shah Rukh Khan’s Knights. The league franchisees will submit names of their retained players’ to the Indian Premier League Governing Council in Kolkata on January 4th.

“Gautam (Gambhir) has been a key constituent of KKR’s IPL success. Not retaining him is a strategic move. This does not mean KKR is not interested in its most respected team member. We always have an option to bid for him in the auction. We have the privilege of right to match. So it will not be fair to say that he is out of our future plans,” said a source close to the developments.

While the number of total retentions by KKR is uncertain, Gambhir will be a big exclusion from the team list. According to reports, the team management is all set in its plans to retain the West Indies all-rounder Narine.

Gauti had led the Knights Riders to two IPL titles - in 2012 and 2014. He has scored a total of 3035 runs for KKR in the earlier seasons. Gambhir had revealed last year that he would like to finish his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils, the team from his hometown. It is unclear if Gambhir’s omission will hit the team hard, but in sports, no one is indispensable. There were similar tensions when Sourav Ganguly was omitted from the team as well.

The next edition of the Indian Premier League to be held later this year is all set to be a promising affair. With the IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, fans are eager to find out the players selected for their favourite teams.​