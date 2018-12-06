Gautam Gambhir has major cricketing ambitions for his next life

Cricket legend Gautam Gambhir declared his retirement from the game on Tuesday. The news went on to break the hearts of the millions and the cricketer was soon showered with wishes from fans all over. His fans even trended a special tag, #ThankYouGambhir, to pay a tribute to his iconic cricketing career. Amidst all the tributes and passionate notes, the cricketer took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to display his desire to be in the game in his next life too. Gambhir also wrote that he wants to open both batting and bowling in his next life.

While proclaiming his retirement, the 37-year-old put up a video message and said that the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh starting Thursday will be his last competitive match. "The thought has been with me day and night. It has travelled with me on flights like an irritable excess baggage, it has accompanied me to practice sessions, mocking at me like a menacing bowler. On certain other days, it has made my dinner taste horrible," he added.

Cricket in my next life too but with a rider. Wanna open the batting and bowling too. @BCCI #Unbeaten pic.twitter.com/R9HO0U2UIQ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 5 December 2018

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts.



And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life.



➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 4 December 2018

Cricket idol Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter on Wednesday to pour in his wishes for the cricketer. Gambhir played his debut match against Australia in the year 2004 and has scored a total of 4154 runs in 58 Test matches. It was in December 2016 when he last played for India.