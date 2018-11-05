image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gautam Gambhir slams cricket bodies as disgraced Mohd Azharuddin rings the bell at Eden Gardens

Cricket

Gautam Gambhir slams cricket bodies as disgraced Mohd Azharuddin rings the bell at Eden Gardens

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 05 2018, 9.27 am
back
BCCIcricketEden GardensGautam GambhirIndia vs West Indiesmatch-fixingMohammad AzharuddinsportsT20 Series
nextAmbati Rayudu reveals his comeback story and it involves biryani
ALSO READ

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to soon join the league of cricketers turned politicians?

Gautam Gambhir slams this Pakistani cricketer after Virat Kohli-jibe

Gautam Gambhir offers saree-ious support to transgenders