Gautam Gambhir slams cricket bodies as disgraced Mohd Azharuddin rings the bell at Eden Gardens

The three-match T20 series between India and West Indies kickstarted on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The men in blue began with a victory of 5 wickets and over two overs remaining. Needless to say, Eden Gardens erupted with joy. But a certain thing has irked Gautam Gambhir.

It so happened that Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin was invited to ring the bell prior to the match and turned up to do exactly that. The fact that a cricketer, who was banned for a lifetime after being allegedly involved in match-fixing, was invited by the governing body to officially begin the game. This shocked Gambhir and he hit back with his Instagram post. "The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening," he wrote.

During team India's South Africa tour in 2000, Azharuddin was accused of indulging in match-fixing and both ICC (International Cricket Council) and BCCI (Board of Control of Cricket) went on to ban him from any form of the game. Later, the Andhra Pradesh High Court revoked the ban on him, calling it illegal and unsustainable. However, neither of the cricket bodies have officially lifted the ban on him.

Azharuddin played 99 tests and 334 ODIs for India. Even after the Andhra Court's order, he said he had no 'desire' to play Cricket and was destined to end it at 99 tests only.

We wonder whether BCCI would respond to Gambhir's grievance.