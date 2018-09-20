Gautam Gambhir slams this Pakistani cricketer after Virat Kohli-jibe

Virat Kohli won’t be playing the Asia Cup 2018 and his omission from the side is still a topic for debate. The 29-year-old had a back problem during the series in England and hence he decided to skip Asia Cup. His absence will be felt during the tournament for sure, but former Pakistani cricketer Tanvir Ahmed had a different take on things, prompting Gautam Gambhir to lash out at him.

During a discussion on ABP News, Tanvir took a dig at Kohli for missing out the Asia Cup, indicating that the India skipper had run away. The group also included Gautam and former India and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

“In my view Virat Kohli has run away. He played the entire Test series in England,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Times Now. “When a player can play a series against England for his country battling a back issue, then he could have managed to play in Asia Cup as well. Kohli knew that India might have to play with Pakistan on three occasions including the final which is why he ran away," he added.

Enraged by the insult, Gambhir said that Kohli has about 35 – 36 centuries to him, but Tanvir hasn’t played 35 international matches. In his defence, Tanvir said that though he’s played only 5 Tests, they were almost the same as someone who played 50. With Kohli out of the team, Rohit Sharma is elected as the interim captain.