Ranjini Maitra June 20 2019, 4.39 pm June 20 2019, 4.39 pm

This celebrated cricketer and (now) super active politician is also a hands-on father. We are talking about Gautam Gambhir. Soon after he announced his retirement, Gambhir joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He also managed a strong win from East Delhi constituency against AAP's Atishi, so he is running well in that front. But his performance on the home front is even better. After all, who doesn't like a humorous dad?

Gambhir's younger daughter Anaiza celebrates her birthday on Thursday. He took to Instagram to share a photo of their homely celebration, but there's a hilarious twist to it. While birthday girl Anaiza sits in front of a cake, it is her elder sister Aazeen who is more interested in the cake and is planning to pluck a chocolate ball placed on top of the cake. "Looks like my elder one Aazeen has MANKADED my little b’day girl Anaiza," writes Gambhir, referring to the (in)famous Mankad controversy that rose a couple of months ago.

In cricket, Mankading is when you run a non-striker out before if he leaves the crease before the ball has been delivered. The process was named after legendary Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad. During the fourth match IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals faced Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler stirred quite a talk with eminent cricketers giving their opinion. This included Gambhir.

"It is again that thing called pressure which resulted in R Ashwin running out Jos Buttler. Ashwin, the player is trying to resurrect his cricketing career, more so in white-ball cricket. He knows time is running out with the World Cup looming. Ashwin the captain has to deliver for his franchise. Rajasthan were some 100 odd for one in 12 overs when the incident occurred. More bashing from Buttler and the game would have been Rajasthan's. I didn't like what Ashwin did but would be disappointed if history judges him on this incident. He is a proud cricketer who has a lot at stake at the moment," he wrote in his column for a leading daily.