Gautam Gambhir turns all-rounder, to switch to politics soon?

Veteran Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir is all set to begin his new innings on a different pitch altogether. The 36-year-old attacking batsman, who made his mark on the 22-yard cricket field will now venture into politics in the coming days.

Reportedly, Gautam will be contesting in the next year's general elections from Delhi and will be representing the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The Cricketer who has a huge fan following in the country will be one of the important faces of the party, which is planning to give a tough fight to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

The cricketer is known for his strong nationalist views and on multiple occasions, we have seen him share them on social media. Gautam never shies away from praising the Indian Army and he has always had positive words to say about the Indian Armed Forces and the work that they have done and are doing currently. Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Azharuddin and Navjot Singh Sidhu too set foot into politics after their cricket stint and soon Gautam Gambhir too will be joining this elite list.

Talking about Gambhir’s career, the cricketer hasn't officially resigned from the sport. In fact, he was part of this year's IPL where he represented Delhi Daredevils. Gambhir has been part of World Cup winning team under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and also the 2011 World Cup respectively. On both the occasions, the left-handed batsman had a key role to play. He has played 58 Test matches and 147 ODIs for India till now.